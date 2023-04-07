Viroqua man hurt in semi crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A shifting load of hay on a semi-truck caused an accident that closed a state highway near Viroqua for several hours on Thursday.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that a semi driven by Joseph A. Vesbach, 76, was headed south on Highway 27 around 10 a.m.
As he was headed around a corner, the load of hay he was hauling shifted which led to the semi tipping on the driver's side. The hay spilled across both lanes of the highway.
Vesbach was treated and released at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance.
The highway was closed for around three hours while Vesbach Farms came and cleaned up the hay. The semi and trailer were towed from the scene.