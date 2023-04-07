 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Viroqua man hurt in semi crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Vernon County sheriff-side of squad car.jpg

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A shifting load of hay on a semi-truck caused an accident that closed a state highway near Viroqua for several hours on Thursday.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that a semi driven by Joseph A. Vesbach, 76, was headed south on Highway 27 around 10 a.m. 

As he was headed around a corner, the load of hay he was hauling shifted which led to the semi tipping on the driver's side. The hay spilled across both lanes of the highway. 

Vesbach was treated and released at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance. 

The highway was closed for around three hours while Vesbach Farms came and cleaned up the hay. The semi and trailer were towed from the scene.  

