Viroqua Schools addressing childcare shortage in community

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - With support from Wisconsin's Department of Children and Families (DCF), the Viroqua Area School District is working to address the community's childcare shortage.
Through state grants, community support and working with Vernon Memorial Healthcare, the school district has purchased the former Fair Haven Assisted Living Center with plans to run it as a new Child Development Center for the Viroqua community.
Early plans for the 12,000 square foot facility will have enough capacity to provide childcare for 100 children ages 6 weeks to 5-years-old once it's up an running.
District Superintendent Tom Burkhalter provided a tour of the building at a media event Thursday. Wisconsin's DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson was excited to see a project falling in line with the department's newest initiative, Project Growth.
"Viroqua gives us a model here," Secretary Amundson said. "Of what does it look like when business and community and school district come together and say, 'This is an issue in our community and we've got to solve through this together.'"
With over 75 percent of Wisconsin's rural zip codes identified as childcare deserts, meaning there's three children for every one childcare slot, State Senator Brad Pfaff knows his district is feeling the effects.
"I've heard from constituents right here in Viroqua," Sen. Pfaff, (D) WI 32nd District said. "That they're finding childcare in Readstown, in Cashton, in Westby. They're traveling many miles and putting on many additional minutes and hours in their day in order to make sure their child has high quality childcare."
The DCF is supporting the project with grants to get the project going but future funding depends on the facility's success according to 96th Assembly District Representative Loren Oldenburg.
"I truly believe if this program works here," Rep. Oldenburg explained. "It will get funded in the future because it is vital to keep, number one, young parents in the workforce. It affects women and men, and also it helps those young kids have probably a better future."
The project promises to be a resource for the community going forward, without impacting Viroqua's economy.
"We have one of the lowest mil rates in the area for taxes on the community," Superintendent Burkhalter said. "And so to be able to say, 'Hey, we're able to offer this and not have your taxes go up" is really an incredible piece for our community."
Although still in the early planning stages, Burkhalter estimates the new Child Development Center will need at least 15 new district employees. Each of those childcare professionals would receive a competitive wage and benefits package further bolstering the future of Viroqua's community.
Burkhalter said they'll be providing updates to the community as the project moves forward.