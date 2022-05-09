Viterbo announces 2022-23 Fine Arts Center lineup

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University has announced it's next season of performances at the school's Fine Arts Center.
Running from the fall until April, the opening act will be "Footloose" from October 7-9. The Broadway play "Hairspray" will have two performances in February.
Viterbo Fine Arts Center Director Dillon McArdle says that over half a year was spent finding diverse performances to put on the schedule, ensuring their is something for everyone to enjoy.
"We have expanded our diversity and demographics, so we truly have a show for everyone. We're very excited about that. To be able to offer a diverse group of artists and availability to a wide array of demographics as well."
Season tickets and group sales become available May 23. Individual tickets go on sale in August.
Click here for the full lineup of upcoming performances.