Viterbo holds 15th annual "Servant Leadership" conference

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University held its fifteenth Servant Leadership conference at the Weber Center of Performing Arts on Thursday, giving business leaders a chance to pass on their wisdom.
Servant leadership is defined as the skill to enable, inspire and engage others to work for a greater good. Viterbo professor Tom Thibodeau says this year's theme is designed to help those who have struggled over the events of the last few years.
“We have leaders from across the country that are coming to speak," Thibodeau said. "Our theme is ‘Relationships Renewed and Restored.’ So many people are exhausted and many people discouraged after the last three years of a pandemic, disruption, adaptation. What we’re doing is renewing and helping people restore their energy so they can continue to do the work that they’ve taken on.”
Tips on workplace culture, employee well being, spiritual recognition and more were shared from executives of companies like Gundersen, Kwik Trip, Marine Credit Union and more.
One of the speakers, Jervie Windom, served in the Army for 24 years, including time spent at Fort McCoy, before pursuing a career in ministry. He now serves as the lead pastor of the Resonate Church in the greater Houston area in Texas.
He said sharing his experience is what servant leadership is all about.
"Every person has the opportunity to be a catalyst of hope in the life of someone else," Windom said. "It's not as hard as we may think. It really just comes with placing the same value in the lives of the people around us. That God places on us as individuals. It's us really seeing that every single heart matters to Him. And when every single heart matters to us, powerful things can happen."
Nearly 400 people representing 101 organizations signed up to attend the event.