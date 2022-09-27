Viterbo Tuition Promise program to cover tuition for qualifying students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new program announced Tuesday by Viterbo University will cover the tuition for any qualifying students beginning next year.
The Viterbo Tuition Promise program begins in the fall of 2023. According to the university, it is designed for "new first-year, full-time Wisconsin students from low-to-moderate households who qualify for a Federal Pell Grant and live on campus for the 2023–24 academic year." After grants and scholarships, any remaining tuition is covered by the university.
Those in the program would have their tuition covered all four years at Viterbo.
“This new initiative further demonstrates our commitment to making an excellent Viterbo University education accessible to all,” said Michelle Kronfeld, vice president for enrollment management, in a statement. “We know the world will be a better place with more Viterbo-educated faithful servants and ethical leaders in it.”
To apply, students need to fill out and file a FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid before Februrary 1.