Viterbo University hosting MLK, Jr. celebration tonight

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration this evening.
The free program begins at 7 p.m. at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
The keynote address is by Dr. Andre Johnson from the University of Memphis.
During the event, two awards will honor a pair of community leaders.
The MLK Leadership award goes to Bridget Todd-Robbins, who organizers said has been a leader in youth advocacy for the past 25 years. She is the Youth System of Care Administrator which is a shared position between the La Crosse School District and La Crosse County. The role was created to help "address the number of racially diverse youth being referred into the criminal justice system."
Na'ziah Mclaurin, a student at Logan High School, is the recipient of the Lynda Lowry Student Leadership Award. Organizers said the award "recognizes a student in ninth or 10th grade who is committed to building community, enhancing diversity, and working for justice. The award itself is named after the youngest person to take part in the historic 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
The doors to the fine arts center open at 6:15. While the event is free, donations of non-perishable food items for the Hunger Task Force are encouraged according to organizers.
For those who can't make the event, the university is live streaming it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/viterboethics.