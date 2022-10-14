Viterbo University in La Crosse inaugurates its president

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A special occasion for Viterbo University Friday with the campus community celebrating its newest president, Dr. Richard Treitley.
Dr. Treitley takes the helm as the 10th President of Viterbo since its founding by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration back in 1890.
Staff, faculty and students came together at Viterbo's Fine Arts Center to inaugurate its newest leader.
But Rick Treitley is already a familiar face on campus, he's held the job title since February after being interim president eight months before that.
The ceremony made that position official and Dr. Treitley couldn't be more thankful.
"I'm just so grateful and so blessed and it's a big day for our university," President Treitley said. "And it's a celebration of the whole community of Viterbo, it's not about me, but I'm truly honored to be in this role and to lead Viterbo."
Rick has a long history in catholic higher education, starting as a student at St. Bonaventure University in New York and then joining its administration after retiring as an U.S. Army officer.
The past four and half years Dr. Treitley has worked in Viterbo's administration, serving as interim president during the pandemic.
That experience gave him a chance to get familiar with the role he has now.
"This is truly a calling, it's not a job, it's 24/7," Treitley explained. "But I found out that I really enjoyed the work, my wife was totally on board, and I was named the permanent president in February and so for the last several months I've been president, but we decided to have an inauguration in the fall."
Rick's time spent as interim president helped the Catholic university's board of trustees and Viterbo ministries make the decision to hire Treitley easier.
"It was very comforting to our trustees in the fact that Rick had also served as interim president," Viterbo's Board of Trustees Chair John McHugh said. "So a lot of times when you bring somebody in from the outside and you do the interview, you think that I hope what we saw in the interview is what happens in reality. In essence, Rick had an entire semester interview process with us. What we saw is what we hoped for. We're very fortunate."
Dr. Treitley credits a lot of mentors and colleagues that guided his path to Viterbo and said this inauguration wouldn't be possible with the support and encouragement of Michelle, his wife of 33 years.
Treitley said he hopes his time as Viterbo's President leaves the university better prepared to succeed another 132 years.