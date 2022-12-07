Viterbo, Western announce business program agreement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University and Western Technical College have signed an agreement where business students could transfer college credits to the university in pursuit of a degree.
The agreement lets WTC students who earned an Associate of Applied Sciences Business Management to transfer up to 90 credits to Viterbo's online Business Leadership program.
With the move, students could earn a bachelor's degree in about one year.
“We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with the Wisconsin Technical College System that gives students additional opportunities to continue their education,” said Ryan Thibodeau, director for transfer and adult admissions at Viterbo in a statement. “We want students to know we value their college experience and want to reward the proper credit so they aren’t spending additional time and money on a quality education.”
More information on the agreement can be found here.