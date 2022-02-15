Viterbo's newest president wants to improve upon university's rich legacy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University's Board of Trustees along with Viterbo Ministries named Dr. Richard (Rick) Trietley its 10th president on 10 February 2022.
Prior to his appointment to the University's top leadership role, Dr. Trietley was serving as the school's interim president after assuming the role when past-President Glena Temple vacated the position in June 2021.
A retired Army Lieutenant Colonel with 22 years of service, Trietley transitioned into the academic administration world in New York at St. Bonaventure University where he last served as Vice President of Student Affairs.
Since 2017, Dr. Trietley has focused on student success implementing several initiatives to improve student life on campus.
Trietley said he is excited that many of the adjustments accommodating COVID-19 protocols that kept students learning actually increased the university's capabilities of what they can offer students in the long-term.
With the hopes of coming out of the pandemic, President Trietley also said he is re-imagining the future of higher education.
Trietley envisions a future for Viterbo that will incorporate virtual learning and offer more online degree options while expanding its accessibility to first generation college students, students of color, and veterans.
Recently, the university made a pandemic work-around a more permanent policy allowing students applying for admission to have the choice to submit ACT and/or SAT test scores.
"We just felt that it had worked well," Dr. Trietley explained. "That it's good to give the students the choice on whether or not they want us to consider ACT/SAT or just their high school portfolio. And I think we're gonna stick with it. It seems to be working and our students are happy about it."
President Trietley said Viterbo's Catholic-Franciscan social teachings and values which are the backbone of an inclusive environment on the university's campus.
He feels those values set the university apart from others as it offers all students a welcoming place to contribute and succeed but there's always room for improvement.
Trietley also said a number of changes have been made to improve the university environment which include revising the curriculum and providing staff and faculty education and professional development.
Plus, President Trietley said he's proud that one of his first changes as president which was to create a Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position within the school's administration.