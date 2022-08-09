Voters turn out at Goodview polling place

GOODVIEW, Minn. (WXOW) -- Tuesday's primary election drew residents to the Goodview Fire Department as they cast their votes.
Goodview Fire Department was the polling place for residents who live in precincts 1, 2A and 2B.
Residents voted for three nonpartisan elections County Commissioner District 2, County Auditor/Treasurer and Winona School Board Member at Large.
Staff at the polling place say the morning saw rushes of voters but expected a steady stream throughout the afternoon.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night for the primary election.