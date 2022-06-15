WAFER celebrates new facility with groundbreak ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry officially opened construction on their new northside facility Wednesday.
The building at the corner of George and Gillette streets was formerly Gordy's Market.
The building's origin dates back to 1906 and WAFER Board President Taylor Haley is excited to carry on the buildings tradition of providing food for the community.
"As WAFER we get to come and breathe life into an old building and really carry out its intent when it was first built, to feed people," Haley said. "So we are simply carrying on a tradition."
Moving to the building was made possible thanks to a $500,000 dollar gift from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
The new location intersects with three bus lines to expand WAFER's reach in the community.