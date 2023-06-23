WAFER Food Pantry prepares for first drive-thru giveaway at new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Saturday, La Crosse County's largest food pantry holds their first monthly food giveaway at its new location on George Street.
WAFER Food Pantry has been operating for over a month in their new location on the Northside of La Crosse.
Saturday's giveaway begins at 10 a.m. with an expectation to serve around 200 local families and during the two hours of the giveaway.
"We've seen an increase in the number of people needing help, particularly in the last six months," said Erin Waldhart, Executive Director of WAFER.
In May, WAFER served 1,800 households in the La Crosse area, a 4-year high.
WAFER worked with the La Crosse Police Department to coordinate a traffic plan. Cars are encouraged to begin lining up near Kane and Gillette Streets facing south to participate.
"Be patient. This is new for everybody, new process, new neighborhood," said Waldhart.