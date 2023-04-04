Walmart lays off 2,000 warehouse workers

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties. Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. .Heavy rain this past Friday and a melting snowpack led to rises on the Black and Yellow Rivers. While the rivers may briefly fall below flood stage at Necedah and Black River Falls, additional rain and melting snow is expected to bring these rivers above flood stage tonight into Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is near its crest now and will then fall slowly through the week. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 03/16/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&