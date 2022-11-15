Walz announces $20M in economic development funds for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Tuesday $20 million in funds for small cities, townships, and counties in the state including money for municipalities in this region.
The grants are through the Small Cities Development Program. In total, 34 cities, townships, and counties are getting the money for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects.
They pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings as well as updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties.
The grants are available to cities and towns with populations of fewer than 50,000 and for counties whose total population is below 200,000.
“From St. Peter to Swanville, Minnesota does better when all of our neighborhoods are thriving,” said Governor Walz. “These grants are going directly to smaller communities to help with infrastructure projects and keep our cities growing and thriving. We are working to make Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”
“By investing in projects that will keep moving Minnesota forward, this program will address current and emerging needs for communities across Minnesota,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Minnesota is in a strong economic position, and we will keep working to make sure all of our cities are thriving.”
Two grants were awarded to municipalities in southeastern Minnesota.
The City of Harmony received just over $1 million for upgrading owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation.
The City of Rollingstone and Altura are sharing a $581,900 grant for owner-occupied housing and for rental rehabilitation.