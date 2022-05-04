Wannabe conductors set to fill in this Saturday at La Crosse Symphony Orchestra concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is holding a concert this Saturday and a couple of wannabe conductors will be joining Maestro Alexander Platt.
A new Mayo Clinic Educational Program and Fundraiser called the 2022 High School Conductor Wannabe Competition, challenged music students from Central, Holmen, Logan, Onalaska and West Salem high schools to raise funds from the community.
The LSO announced today at Viterbo's Fine Arts Center that Colin Miller from Logan high School took home the top prize.
Runner up Van Maxwell, from Holmen High School, will be joining Colin as a wannabe conductor.
As a percussionist who usually stands in the back, Van joked how it will be fun to be out in front for a change.
"If you can't crack it as a professional percussionist they take away one of your sticks and they put you in front of the band," Maxwell said, "So I guess I couldn't make it with the big dogs. I'm glad that my back is towards the audience, I can kind of forget about them while I'm up there focusing on the piece. So looking forward to that part."
The top two winners will be conducting their own music numbers. Colin will conduct Elger's "Pomp and Circumstance" and Van will conduct Bizet's "March of the Toreadors" from Carmen.
Here is the list of the five candidates:
Central High School - Shannon Finn, Holmen High School - Van Maxwell, Logan High School - Colin Miller, Onalaska High School - Anthony Nguyen, & West Salem High School- Sunnie Jeffers
The five students combined raised a total of $10,100, half of which goes to the LSO and the other half will be divvied up to each high school's music program.
A special conductor workshop was scheduled for Wednesday evening with Maestro Platt at Logan High School.
LSO's concert, "Springtime in Paris" is on Saturday May 7 with special guest Michelle Cann, piano. Tickets are available at La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.