Warm weather continues for the next seven days with a hint of a few rain chances

Our week ended in such a nice way with sunny skies and above average temps. If you think we will see an end to this, don't worry because plenty more enjoyable days are ahead. You just might have to watch out for a couple of rain chances.
For tonight and tomorrow, we will be nice and clear with a great time to let those windows open. Sunshine will be plentiful tomorrow with temps soaring into the 80s.
After tomorrow, sunshine is still the name of the game with the next four days having almost clear skies. It's only Tuesday night into Wednesday where we really could see some clouds as our next rain chances makes its way to Western Wisconsin.
These rain chances are due to a cold front moving through. The good news is chances are pointing towards being very small and also the rain falling mostly in the early morning of Wednesday.
Thus, Wednesday will for the most part be sunny and a little cooler.
After Wednesday, sunny days and warmer weather picks back up with temps back in the 80s. However, our next chance of rain looks to potentially spoil weekend plans.