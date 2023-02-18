 Skip to main content
Warmer weather continues, but winter is making its return next week

Saturday still held temperatures up into the 40s, and thankfully we still have a couple of more days to enjoy it, as ahead in the forecast is going to feel like winter never left us. 

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Throughout the week next week is going to have plenty and plenty of snow chances. This will especially be the case for Wednesday through Friday, as a major snowstorm makes its way towards Western Wisconsin. 

Regional - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GFS.png

This snowstorm will arrive Wednesday evening, with snow falling at a pretty intense rate. This will potentially persist through Thursday evening and into Friday. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - NAM.png

Because the snowstorm is so far out, totals are only through Wednesday morning, with the area already seeing upwards of 3". Thus, we could be in for a lot of snow ahead, as the big winter storm has yet to arrive. 

Models that go farther out, have shown upwards of an additional 8"-9"+ of snow from Wednesday evening into Friday, with the highest totals nearing 20". 

Thus, make sure to keep checking back with the latest forecasts for this major winter snowstorm. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

