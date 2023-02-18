Warmer weather continues, but winter is making its return next week

Saturday still held temperatures up into the 40s, and thankfully we still have a couple of more days to enjoy it, as ahead in the forecast is going to feel like winter never left us.
Throughout the week next week is going to have plenty and plenty of snow chances. This will especially be the case for Wednesday through Friday, as a major snowstorm makes its way towards Western Wisconsin.
This snowstorm will arrive Wednesday evening, with snow falling at a pretty intense rate. This will potentially persist through Thursday evening and into Friday.
Because the snowstorm is so far out, totals are only through Wednesday morning, with the area already seeing upwards of 3". Thus, we could be in for a lot of snow ahead, as the big winter storm has yet to arrive.
Models that go farther out, have shown upwards of an additional 8"-9"+ of snow from Wednesday evening into Friday, with the highest totals nearing 20".
Thus, make sure to keep checking back with the latest forecasts for this major winter snowstorm.