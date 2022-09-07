 Skip to main content
Warrens getting ready for 49th Cranberry Festival

WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW) - Only 16 days away, the 49th Warrens Cranberry Festival is closer that you think.

Planned for the last full weekend of the year, Warrens is holding its fest 23-25 September.

That's when a village of just under 400 residents 362-days of the year explodes to 140,000 people over a three-day weekend.

"Cranfest", as it's commonly called, has been growing since it first began in 1973 according to Cranberry Festival Board President, Deanna Donaldson.

"The original Cranberry Festival, from what I understand, had like three thousand people show up," Donaldson said. "And they were just flabbergasted because so many people showed up. Everybody had just brought in like tables and hay wagons and had their stuff on the side and it was only like three blocks long. And then it steadily grew and grew and grew."

One of the biggest changes for this year's Cranfest is the festival hours.

Friday and Saturday remain the same with hours running from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday now begins two hours later than usual, opening at 9 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m.

People may notice another change, "Red" and "Blue" balloon parking is going up five dollars from last year to $10.

Everything else is pretty much the same with 1,300 booths of arts & crafts, flea & antique, farmer's market and food vendors.

The Cranfest parade returns this year as well, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

More information can be found at cranfest.com

