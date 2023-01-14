 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch 'A Complicated Loss', stories of the impact of the opioid crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
A complicated loss-720.jpg

During the last five years, La Crosse County has seen more than 140 drug overdose deaths, with nearly 100 of them involving fentanyl. Each death represents a person, a name, a face, a family member, a friend. In our half hour special airing Saturday at 6:30 pm, we hear from family members and friends who have lost a loved one to an overdose. We ask local medical professionals for their opinion and advice.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Overdose deaths are increasing.

During the last five years, La Crosse County has seen more than 140 drug overdose deaths, with nearly 100 of them involving fentanyl. 

The La Crosse County Medical Examiner reported 31 drug overdose deaths in 2021, which followed a record number of 40 in 2020. More than half of the overdoses in both years included fentanyl. 

Each death represents a person, a name, a face, a family member, a friend. 

In our half hour special, we hear from family members and friends who have lost a loved one to an overdose. We ask local medical professionals for their opinion and advice.

We hope to bring awareness to the issue, shed light on the stigma, and help find some resolutions to solve the crisis. 

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you, a friend, or family member needs help, there are resources available. Please see the list below.

Driftless Recovery Center
www.driftlessrecovery.com/contact
Phone: (608) 519-5906
 
Hazelden Betty R Ford Foundation
www.hope.hazeldenbettyford.org
Phone: 1-844-702-6083
 
Gundersen Behavioral Health
 
Mayo Clinic Health System
Phone: (608) 392-7390
 
L E Phillips Libertas Center
www.libertascenter.org
Phone: (715) 723-5585
 
Peace of Mind Counseling
www.pomcounselingllc.com
Phone: (608) 397-0192
 
Family and Children’s Center
www.fcconline.org
Phone: (608) 785-0001
 
AMS of Wisconsin, LLC
www.amswisconsin.com
Phone: (608) 783-0506
 
Clean Slate
 
Tomah VA Medical Center
www.va.gov/tomah-health-care
Phone: (608) 372-3971
 
La Crosse County Human Services
 
SAMHSA
www.samhsa.gov
 
Adult & Teen Challenge of
Western Wisconsin
www.atcww.org
Phone: (608) 351-2828
 
211 Crisis Hotline
www.211.org
Phone 24/7: 211
 
Nystrom & Associates, Ltd.
www.nystromcounseling.com
Phone: (651) 628-9566
Coulee Recovery Center
Phone: (608) 784-4177

 

Tags

Recommended for you