Watch 'A Complicated Loss', stories of the impact of the opioid crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Overdose deaths are increasing.
During the last five years, La Crosse County has seen more than 140 drug overdose deaths, with nearly 100 of them involving fentanyl.
The La Crosse County Medical Examiner reported 31 drug overdose deaths in 2021, which followed a record number of 40 in 2020. More than half of the overdoses in both years included fentanyl.
Each death represents a person, a name, a face, a family member, a friend.
In our half hour special, we hear from family members and friends who have lost a loved one to an overdose. We ask local medical professionals for their opinion and advice.
We hope to bring awareness to the issue, shed light on the stigma, and help find some resolutions to solve the crisis.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you, a friend, or family member needs help, there are resources available. Please see the list below.
www.driftlessrecovery.com/contact
Phone: (608) 519-5906
Phone: 1-844-702-6083
Phone: (608) 775-2287
Phone: (715) 723-5585
Phone: (608) 397-0192
Phone: (608) 785-0001
Phone: (608) 783-0506
Phone: 833-505-4673
Phone: (608) 372-3971
Phone: (608) 784-HELP
Western Wisconsin
www.atcww.org
Phone: (608) 351-2828
www.211.org
Phone 24/7: 211
www.nystromcounseling.com
Phone: (651) 628-9566