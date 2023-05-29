 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Wausau man hurt in Vernon County motorcycle crash

By Kevin Millard

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon leaves a Wausau man with serious injuries. 

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Kosher Chang, 40, was westbound on Highway 33 in the Town of Forest around 1:50 p.m. 

As he went around a corner near Vet Road, he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road. He then went through a ditch for a short distance before the motorcycle overturned. 

Another motorcyclist with Chang saw the crash. 

Chang was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Ambulance with what the sheriff's office called suspected serious injuries. 

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. 

