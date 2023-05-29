Wausau man hurt in Vernon County motorcycle crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon leaves a Wausau man with serious injuries.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Kosher Chang, 40, was westbound on Highway 33 in the Town of Forest around 1:50 p.m.
As he went around a corner near Vet Road, he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road. He then went through a ditch for a short distance before the motorcycle overturned.
Another motorcyclist with Chang saw the crash.
Chang was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Ambulance with what the sheriff's office called suspected serious injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.