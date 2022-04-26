"We can't blame technology for our problems. . ."

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Technology can increase our power and freedom allowing us to do more at our convenience.
But, because of its immediacy and reach, it's important to consider what we're using it for.
Rick Kyte is the Director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethical Leadership at Viterbo University.
Kyte says, we can't blame technology for out problems. "Actually, technology has helped us accomplish a lot of good. When we talk about all the measurable outcomes by which we judge the health and quality of life sorts of things, we are so much better than we were 200 years ago."
So, Kyte says, "we have to live with it and see its advantages, but we also have to be very intentional about cultivating friendships. . . "
"Technology allows us to be so much more independent. We don't have the natural incentives to develop the strong strong social connections that societies have always had. . ."
As a teacher, Kyte tells his students that they are the first generation that has to work hard to intentionally develop community.
"Every other generation had to do that in order to survive - you don't. And that can make your life really miserable."