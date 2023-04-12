"We will not give up": Kingbury family issues statement on dealing with her disappearance

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A statement released by the family of Madeline Kingsbury, the Winona woman who went missing March 31 begins with two sentences that touch the hearts of anyone with family.
"Nothing in life prepares you for this. The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a waking nightmare with no respite."
Continuing to read the statement, sent out Wednesday afternoon as part of a release by Winona Police, the family speaks of dealing with the emotional trauma caused by Kingsbury's disappearance.
"In the days and nights since Madeline disappeared, the immediate family and extended family have, collectively and individually, been experiencing emotions and trials that someone who has never been suddenly thrust into this horrific situation could ever imagine."
Reading further, they speak of a resolve in bringing Kingsbury back home as they continue to search for her. They also share the gratitude for the many hundreds of people who have helped during this time.
"We will continue to search for Madeline. We will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers-friends and relatives, people in law enforcement, other first responders, social workers, case workers, legal professionals, child advocates and many, many more."
"We're overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her-her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she's touched."