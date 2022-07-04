Weather causing minor bumps on the last day of Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A rainstorm put a damper on some of the early morning events on the last day of Riverfest but once the skies cleared, organizers were able to get everything back on track.
"It shook up a few things. We had to cancel of early morning events and just into the early afternoon here. It's not something we haven't had to do before. We try to get everything as much as we can and move on and now were are in it clear," said Nick Bjerke, the Media Director for La Crosse Riverfest.
Bjerke also said that everything is looking good for the fireworks show scheduled for Monday night at 10:00 pm.