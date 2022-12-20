Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for 'illegal activity' including unjust foreclosures and vehicle repossessions

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Looking Likely... .A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow and high winds which will create blowing snow and possibly blizzard and whiteout conditions. Arctic air filtering in behind the system will create dangerously cold wind chills. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible through Thursday night. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes starting Thursday morning. Gusty winds and additional snow could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 to 40 below could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you have travel plans ahead of the Christmas weekend, consider altering or delaying them if possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&