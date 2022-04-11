West Salem, De Soto, La Crosse, and Arcadia teachers named Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellows

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - A West Salem High School Teacher is among four area teachers receiving special honors for their work as educational leaders.
Melissa Haas was named as one of the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow for 2022. In awarding this to a teacher, the foundation said in a statement, “Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.”
Haas teaches Family and Consumer Education classes at WSHS.
In winning the award, Principal Mike Malott said that Hass, "...lives our mission statement of "Serve with Passion to Ignite Creativity, Innovation, and Excellence" every day. She makes excellent connections and builds positive relationships with students to create a special place in her classroom.”
She is joined by Merranda Boardman of De Soto, Amber Hackman of Arcadia, and Jennifer Friedman of Southern Bluffs in La Crosse.
Boardman teaches high school science at De Soto.
Hackman provides students with Spanish instruction at both the middle and high school in Arcadia.
Friedman teaches 1st Grade at Southern Bluffs in the La Crosse School District.
For the honor, all four teachers receive a $6,000 award to support their educational activities. Each of their schools also receives a matching grant.