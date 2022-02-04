West Salem family turned winter fun into an educational moment

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- A West Salem family used building the ultimate snow fort as a part of their children's homeschooling.
What started out at building two snow forts with blanket roofs turned into a igloo that can hold two adults on its roof.
11-year-old Zach and 9-year-old Alex Roenhild have a love for building forts and had seen a video of someone sleeping outside in a snow fort and wanted to try it.
"It was a lot of fun to just watch the spark come a live and for them to just run with it," Zach and Alex's mom Dana Roenhild said.
As the two boys are homeschooled, Dana allowed the two to allocate a few hours each day to pursue their own interests.
"They spent hours studying books from the library and videos online to get all of their math and all of their geometry just right," Dana said.
They even studied architecture, choosing the catenary arch style for the igloo as they thought it was the most structurally sound.
Inside the igloo, Alex created a chandelier out of a hula hoop and string lights to light their make-shift beds.
Despite their best efforts at construction, it's been a little too cold so far for them to spend the whole night in the igloo. Even bundled up in sleeping bags, they've only made it to about midnight.
That hasn't slowed their dreams. Zach and Alex hope to build a treehouse for their next project when the weather is little warmer.