West Salem High School student raises money for cancer patients

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)-- A West Salem High School student organized a pink out game for High School Girls Basketball earlier this season.
Senior Taneea Henderson got her team to wear pink jerseys to support those undergoing cancer treatment.
Taneea also raised money by selling blankets that she made herself.
Also providing a miracle minute bucket to collect donations in the crowd during the game.
Providing aid to those in treatment hits close to home with Henderson, and explained why it is important to her to help those in treatment.
"It means a lot because in our family we have people that have passed away from cancer." Taneea said.
The game raised over $1,000 with all the proceeds going to Paula's Purse.
The organization specializes in providing those in treatment financial security to pay for basic necessities such as food, heat and gas while they are unable to work.