West Salem HS teacher named Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - A West Salem High School Teacher receives a special honor for her skills as an educator and leader.
Melissa Haas was named as one of the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow for 2022. In awarding this to a teacher, the foundation said in a statement, “Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.”
Haas teaches Family and Consumer Education classes at WSHS.
In winning the award, Principal Mike Malott said that Hass, "...lives our mission statement of "Serve with Passion to Ignite Creativity, Innovation, and Excellence" every day. She makes excellent connections and builds positive relationships with students to create a special place in her classroom.”
For the honor, Hass receives a $6,000 award. The school also receives a matching grant.