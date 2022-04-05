West Salem passes, Independence, Sparta turn down school referenda

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters in the West Salem School District approved a referendum vote to exceed revenue limits for three years on Tuesday while two other area school districts rejected similar proposals.
The measure passed by a 54-46 percent margin
The referendum voted on in West Salem calls for spending $2.5 million in each of the 2022-24 school years and $2.75 million for the 2024-25 school year.
Money from the referendum would go toward maintenance, educational programs and paying competitive salaries to staff according to the district.
In the Sparta School District, voters there were asked to approve a $2.1 million operating referendum for what the administration said would be to maintain current operations and offset a projected budget shortfall. Funds would also have gone for staffing, maintenance, and technology.
Voters narrowly turned down the request by just 39 votes, 1,936 to 1,897.
A one year, $900,000 referendum was also rejected by voters in the Independence School District by a 299-228 vote. Similar to Sparta's, it too, was partially to help offset a budget shortfall. This is the second year in a row that voters turned down a request to override the revenue limits imposed by the state.