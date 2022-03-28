West Salem School District has one more referendum info meeting before election day

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The West Salem School District has a final informational meeting scheduled to provide the public with details on the upcoming referendum on the April 5 ballot.
The meeting is set for Thursday, March 31. It is at 6 p.m. in the Marie Heider Meeting Room at the District Office at 405 East Hamlin St. in West Salem.
The district is asking voters to approve a referendum question asking to exceed revenue limits by a total of $7.75 million split over three fiscal years (2022-25) for non-recurring purposes.
The split would be $2.5 million for the first two years and $2.75 million for the third year.
