Westby Area Performing Arts Center announces Spring lineup

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Westby Area Performing Arts Center announced a slate of five performances in the Spring, including former "The Voice" finalist Chris Kroeze.
Kroeze kicks off the 2023 season Saturday, January 14, at 7:30 p.m. The Wisconsin native sings country music and finished second on NBC's "The Voice" in 2018.
On February 4, the Rucksack Revolution takes the stage. One month later on March, the McNasty Brass Band will perform at the venue. Dan Sebranek & Friends and Steely Dane round out the Spring season.
A full list of performers, as well as tickets, can be found at wapac.ludus.com.