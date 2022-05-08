Westby brothers, Vietnam-Era veterans share family experience on Freedom Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXOW) - Veterans had the chance to remember, reflect and understand their own sacrifices and the sacrifices of others on the 26th Freedom Honor Flight.
Each veteran went with a guardian on the flight.
For brothers Cliff and Curt Bakkum of Westby, they didn't just have each other. They each had one of their children with them. Curt had his daughter Jenna. Cliff had his son Brian with him.
Cliff is about 9 years older than Curt. He served in the Air Force from 1962-1966. Curt served in the army from 68-72 in Vietnam.
They spent Saturday with 105 other veterans. Each person took away something different. The different memorials brought out all different types of emotions.
"It just hits you like a ton of bricks," said Curt about the Vietnam Memorial. "There's so many thousand names here and every one of them has a story of their own, families of their own."
For Cliff and Brian, seeing the Lincoln Memorial was eye-opening.
"We've always seen it in movies," said Brian Bakkum. "To see it in real life, That was pretty cool."
The conditions were not ideal for experiencing the monuments. Constant rain and windy conditions did not help. Yet, the Veterans and their guardians braved on through the elements.
"To be able to have him see these things that he's never seen before, it was kind of emotional," said Brian Bakkum.
Seeing these iconic monuments also helped spark discussion between these fathers and their children.
"Your time in service was not something we talked about at all," said Jenna Gresens, daughter of Curt. "I understand maybe a couple different reasons for what that might be now."
For many veterans, talking about their experience isn't easy, and hearing thank you is even harder.
"I was never looking for any kind of thank you," said Curt Bakkum. "I didn't need that. I had done my job and I was satisfied with that."
The Freedom Honor Flight is a chance to feel appreciated and finally welcomed home for some.
"Get rid of the bitterness," said Irwin "Butch" Shattuck, a Vietnam Navy veteran. "There's no reason for it. You've got people out there that support you."
Many of the guardians begin to realize the impact these veterans have made on the lives of strangers, friends, and family.
"The legacy of what you're leaving to your kids and your grandkids... I just knew that I learned to serve and found joy in serving, and I'm finally starting to understand why and seeing it in my kids too," said Gresens.
