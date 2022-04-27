Westby Co-op Creamery receives state grant

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Westby Co-op Creamery is one of 19 dairy companies in the state receiving grants to help improve their operations.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' office and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection announced the grants Wednesday.
The money for the grants is coming from the state's budget.
“Wisconsin’s dairy processors are a critical element of our state’s thriving dairy industry,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “As a national leader in the production of cheese, our processors are constantly seeking new technologies, modernizing, and finding new ways to meet the needs of consumers. These grants help processors accomplish those goals.”
The Westby Co-op Creamery received $25,000 in grant money. According to a release, the money is earmarked for its "plant modernization and expansion to utilize more milk and create new products."