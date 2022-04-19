Westby Creamery invests $1 million in whey production

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Westby Cooperative Creamery is giving back to the 145 dairy farms that sell to them by investing $1 million in new equipment and renovations that will be used to filter excess whey from cottage cheese production and turn it into an ingredient for other products.
Before the system was installed, Westby was spending $50,000 per month to dispose of the whey as if it were a hazardous material. Now they can turn it into protein that can be used for animal feed and nutritional supplements.
Given the cost of getting rid of the unused product, General Manager Pete Kondrup says that the decision may have kept the company's doors open.
"We wouldn't be in business if we didn't do this project," Kondrup said. "It wasn't sustainable to keep the plant running and spending $50,000 a month hauling the whey out. The most important thing is we continue to run. We do add some value to the milk. They'll see that in a return. A better pay price. That's our main goal to get as much back to the farmers as we can."
The farmers that provide mild for the creamery will also benefit as there's more revenue to give back to the suppliers, according to Sales & Marketing Manager Emily Bialkowski.
"The entire misson of Westby Cooperative Creamery is to always have a place for our farmers to send their milk and make that a profitable endeavor," Bialkowski said. "If we had to pay, and we were paying, to dispose of the acid whey appropriately, it's just a money sink. So by creating two saleable products from this biproduct we are now creating an income source."
Kondrop adds that the company expects to profit from the $1 million investment in five to six years. They also hope to be able to reuse the water whey leaves behind for sanitation purposes within one year.