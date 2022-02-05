Westby Creamery to offer an alternative Valentines gift

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) -- Westby Creamery has offered an alternative Valentines Day box made of meats and cheeses for the second year.
Comprised of four cheeses, summer sausage, honey, fudge and crackers, the $50 Sweetheart Box can be shipped almost anywhere.
To ensure the box arrived on time, Westby Creamery has offered free two-day shipping through Wednesday.
"There is a saying that we use around here quite often when we're shipping out packages or people come in and order to send out," Store Manager Stef Schroeder said. "Its 'If you love someone, get them cheese' and it is the new chocolate right?"
The artisan style store created the Sweetheart Box to support the local famers through various holidays and because of customer suggestions.
To order the Sweetheart Box visit www.westbycreamery.com