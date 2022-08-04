Westby man killed in crash with dump truck

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A Westby man is killed in a crash with a dump truck on Wednesday.
Westby Police issued a statement saying officers were called to the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road P for the two-vehicle crash around 12:38 p.m.
They found that a vehicle driven by Roger Johnson, 63, hit the rear of the dump truck belonging to Blackjack Transport LLC of Westby. The driver of the truck, Jeremy Haakenson, 34, of Westby, wasn't injured in the collision.
Police said Johnson was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse where he later died of injuries from the crash.
The collision remains under investigation by Westby Police.