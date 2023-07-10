Westby Performing Arts Center unveils '23-24 lineup

(WXOW) - The Westby Performing Arts Center's 2023-2024 lineup includes some Wisconsin favorites.
From stand-up comedy to piano and much more, this year offers a wide variety of acts with more to be announced.
Comedian Charlie Berens will lead off the schedule on Saturday, September 2 with two shows. "The Manitowoc Minute" creator will bring his Midwest comedy at both 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Singer-songwriters The Small Glories will then come to the Westby PAC on Saturday, October 7.
Solo pianist Jess Salek will perform on Saturday, November 18.
The remainder of the schedule looks like this...
Chris Kroeze, Saturday February 10 at 7:00 p.m.
UW Madison Pro Arte Quartet, Saturday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos, Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets for all concerts go on sale August 1.
See the lineup and learn more at Team 1 — Westby Area Performing Arts Center (westbyareapac.com)