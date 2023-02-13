Westby woman arrested after rollover crash, hitting church

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A 21-year-old Westby woman is facing charges after rolling her vehicle over and hitting a church in Westby early Sunday morning.
Westby Police Chief Scott Stuber said that officers got a 911 call at 2:42 a.m. for the one vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Main Street in Westby.
The SUV had also hit the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church.
The driver, Chloe Stanley, was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
She was also arrested on charges of OWI-1st Offense and cited for Operating Left of Center and Failure to Maintain Control of Vehicle.
Damage was done to the church's stairs, railing, and block retaining wall according to Chief Stuber's news release.