Western offering career exploration opportunities this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College is giving the opportunity this summer for students in grades 7-9 to learn about possible future careers.
The college has events scheduled in La Crosse as well as some of their other area campuses.
From the college:
Manufacturing Mania will be held June 13-15 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Independence Regional Learning Center, 35480 6th St., Independence. Students will be immersed in manufacturing design, with hands-on learning and activities centered on robotics, 3D printing, and circuit building. The event will also include tours of Ashley Furniture, Superior Fresh, and Supreme Graphics. This event is free for qualifying students.
Manufacturing Mania will be held June 13-15 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Viroqua Regional Learning Center, 230 S. Main St., Viroqua. Students will be immersed in manufacturing design, with hands-on learning and activities centered on robotics, 3D printing, and circuit building. The event will also include tours of Nelson Global, S&S Cycle, and Westby Creamery. This event is free for qualifying students.
Healthcare Hullabaloo will be held June 20-21 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Health Science Center, 1300 Badger St., La Crosse. Students will explore a number of healthcare careers at a two-day event sponsored by UW-La Crosse, Viterbo, and Western. Topics include dietetics, speech and language, anatomy, nuclear med tech, radiation therapy, and physical therapy. This event is free for qualifying students.
The Nitro-X Summer Camp will be held July 24-28 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Western’s Automotive Technology Center, 2721 Larson St., La Crosse. Participants will build, paint, and race their own remote-controlled car, culminating with a final race competition on July 28. The cost for the program is $125/person.
