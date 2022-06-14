Western Technical College celebrates renovation of Sparta's Public Safety Training Facility

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College (WTC) officially opened the $4.7 million dollar expansion to its Public Safety Training Facility in Sparta.
WTC President Roger Stanford shared details of the facility renovation during a ribbon cutting ceremony and was joined by many key players involved in the project.
A big part of choosing the Sparta location had to do with centralizing access to emergency responder training.
"Our 160 acre Sparta campus is in the center of the 11 counties that Western serves," Stanford said. "And we serve all those fire districts and municipalities and they continue training with us."
For the City of Tomah's Fire Chief Tim Adler, who is also the Director of Public Safety, a consolidated public safety training center nearby allows easier access for keeping up with certifications.
"It's very difficult for volunteers to take their time to go and us to send them to Madison," Chief Adler explained. "Because they all have full time jobs and this gives us the ability to send them after hours, after work. And we can come over here and train in the evenings and the weekends and not have that big family disturbance of having to go way out of town to that same type of training."
Western's expansion included moving its EMS Program to Sparta which allows students to work as a collective team, something that Paramedic Instructor Lance Luther said is a key element.
"We were in the basement in La Crosse and now we go to a place that has 160 acres where we really need to be with law enforcement, with fire and EMS are now under the same roof," Luther said. "So that allows us to have a lot of interdisciplinary training between all the different services. That's a big deal."
Adding more classroom space and modernizing instructional equipment, the training facility location also brings new opportunities for students to see what it's like out in the field.
"A lot of Western's students actually come and participate through our clinical program at the Tomah Area Ambulance Service," Chief Adler added. "Likewise with Sparta and Tri-State. And they get out and they get that hands-on experience and the practice and make sure that's really what they want to do."
Renovations included expanding classroom space for the Law Enforcement Academy, adding more bays for Fire Scenario training and installing a ambulance simulator that creates a life-like experience for EMS crews while instructors and classmates observe remotely.