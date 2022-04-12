Western Technical College expands with new Associate of Arts Degree

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting this fall, Western Technical College has another option for students wanting to begin a degree track and move on to a four-year university.
After approval last week by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, Western is launching a Associate of Arts transfer degree.
It is an expansion of its Associate of Science-Liberal Arts transfer degree to offer both an Associate of Science and an Associate of Arts track. It allows students to transfer with a junior standing at one of Western's four-year transfer partners.
The new degree provides more of a focus on Humanities and Social Sciences than on Math and Natural Science.
“This is truly an historic day for Western Technical College,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “Above all, this agreement makes bachelor’s degrees more attainable to more people. Students save money by taking general education courses at Western and transferring the credits to a four-year university. This has been decades in the making, and it’s a big win for our community.”
From Western, students can transfer to one of seven four-year institutions they have agreements with including Viterbo University, UW-La Crosse, Winona State, UW-Stout, UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay, and Upper Iowa University.