Western Technical College honors veterans with POW-MIA memorial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Western Technical College honors past, present and future veterans at the POW-MIA memorial dedication ceremony held Tuesday morning.
The dedication ceremony took place on WTC's campus along 7th Street in front of the memorial.
Veteran Don Weber spoke at the ceremony. He said because of his personal experiences, the memorial has a special meaning to him. He added that he hopes anyone walking past the memorial will think of the many people it impacts.
"I hope they stop by and actually think about their freedoms,' said Weber.
"We have all these freedoms that parts of the world don't enjoy and I hope these young students understand that and they have a great program supporting veterans or those who are going to serve and their families."
The memorial was completed in 2020, but the formal celebration had been delayed during the pandemic.