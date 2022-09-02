Western Technical College moves in students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Western Technical College brings in a new set of students during move in day at the Western Residence Hall.
54 students moved in on Friday and with a total of 200 in the campus housing building by the end of the Labor Day weekend.
Student Life Coordinator at Western Technical College Leah Durnan Hoover said the first move in day was full of excitement.
"Everyone seems really excited so far! Today has gone incredibly smoothly," Durnin Hoover said. "It has been a really fun and high energy day."
Hoover said the residence hall will host events every night to get the students familiar with one another.
Classes for Western Technical College begin on Tuesday.