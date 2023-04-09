Western Wisconsin warming up to summer-like temps

These past couple of days were warm spring type of weather with temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow morning, we will see a chance of rain, but after that, our real outlook will be a few days of summer-like weather.
Early tomorrow morning, at about 3 am, we will see small chance of rain. The rain will be very light and scattered, so not everyone will even experience any rainfall.
By 9 am, chances will clear, and we will see clouds clear as well. This will bring us plenty of sunshine to warm us up into the 70s.
With 70s in store for us tomorrow, you might think mother nature is done with the warmth, as 70s are already pretty unusual for April. However, it is quite the opposite, with next week having plenty of 80s.
Even further, these high temps may even break high temp records that were set a long time ago, so look out this week if we break any.
After a few days of summer, mother nature will give us a pattern change that will cool us back towards average temperatures and have us have rain chances to go along with it.