What those Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt clues meant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Oktoberfest USA officials said Saturday morning that the Oktoberfest Medallion was found earlier today.
In a post on its Facebook page, it said that Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion which was hidden on the upper ORA trails near Wilder Way about 9:30 a.m Saturday morning.
For tracking down the medallion, the pair won $500, Oktoberfest merchandise, plus a souvenir medallion from Satori Arts.
The medallion hunt was sponsored by Emerj360.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OK, so the medallion was found. But what exactly did the clues mean?
The folks at Oktoberfest provided an explanation behind this year's clues. Here they are:
No. 1 Monday, Sept. 19
E-I-E-I-Oktoberfest!
It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;
Grab a festing friend and put on your shoes,
Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.
The hunt for this year’s medallion is on! Hints include asking a friend to help so you can cover
more ground, and wear comfortable shoes.
No. 2. Tuesday, Sept. 20
Parks, bridges, bushes and trees are where it’s been stashed,
Many challenging memories and inklings of the past;
High and low, but never hidden underground,
Pay close attention around to where play is all abound.
This clue reminds sleuths about the general rules, along with where the medallion could, again,
be found. It’s in an area where recreational activity is around.
No. 3. Wednesday, Sept. 21
Originally on the gopher side of the river,
For more than a century an all-around recreational giver;
A beach, gazebo, disc course and even a lagoon,
Offering seasonal fun with paddles, skates and even more strewn.
Pettibone Park, which was originally located in Minnesota before a state land swap, is
highlighted in this clue. While the medallion won’t be found in the park this year, the person the
eventual hiding site is named for had ties to the park’s lagoon — a place she could be seen
skating during the winter.
No. 8 Monday, Sept. 26
Her husband had substantial ties to Northern Engraving Company,
Started as a photograph engraver before rising ranks suddenly;
Her family became a moniker for a valley,
One son earned the top mayoral tally.
This clue refers to Clara Ebner, a member of the prominent early family. Today, Ebner Coulee
honors the family. She married Charles Loveland, who worked for Northern Engraving. Their son,
Warren, became a La Crosse mayor. One of the ORA trails, Clara’s Climb, was named for her.
No. 4 Thursday, Sept. 22
Back from battle to haul passengers, goods and wares,
Docked along the Black to take on more upstairs;
Inexperienced with a new, special kind of fluid,
A lantern sparked the fire that remains somewhat disputed.
The fire of the War Eagle steamboat, which occurred on the Black River north of downtown on
May 15, 1870, is forever etched in La Crosse’s history. While this is not the hiding spot, the War
Eagle is one of the recently named trails of the Gateway Trails on Grandad Bluff — in the area
where the medallion is hidden.
No. 5 Friday, Sept. 23
After many years and years of excessive trying,
Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;
For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,
Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.
This clue points to ties to UW-La Crosse, formerly known as La Crosse Normal. The area where
the medallion is located is named after former physical education Professor Emma Lou Wilder,
an advocate for women’s recreation who at one time had her name on a university building. Her
name was given to one of the ORA trails on Grandad Bluff.
No. 6 Saturday, Sept. 24
“To cut and carve for worthless paving stone?”
So penned a Normal grad who became very well known;
He was advocating for a historic preservation,
Eventually secured by a generous family donation.
Howard Mumford Jones, a 1912 La Crosse Normal grad who became a 1965 Pulizer Prize
winning writer, wrote a lengthy poem about Grandad Bluff, published in 1928 when bluff
preservation was in the news. Jones has a La Crosse Normal tie with Wilder, along with the
hiding spot on Grandad Bluff.
The following clues weren't released until after the medallion was found.
No. 7 Sunday, Sept. 25
It was pure bliss for some early commuters,
Otherwise, it was through the coulee for everyday routers;
A quicker way up was eventually an alternative,
Everything from stone to passenger with a beautiful perspective.
Referring to an area around Grandad Bluff, this clue refers to Bliss Road, along with the
tramway that went up the front of the bluff. One of the ORA trails is named Tramway, honoring
the street car rail system that used to climb the bluffside.
No. 9. Tuesday, Sept. 27
Geared for skaters and those talented on a bike,
One of the only Midwestern powered trails for amateurs alike;
Eventually the members turned their sites to a higher calling,
Created sustainable trails which sometimes sees users cannonballing.
ORA built Lueth Skate Park, which is referred to in this clue. The group also developed the series
of ORA trails on Grandad Bluff, used for walking, running and biking.
No. 10. Wednesday, Sept. 28
Known to students and others for “Run a block, walk a block,”
She became the institution’s womens’ phy ed bedrock;
Look closely now you’ll see it nearby,
Easy enough to see with your eye.
The final clue reaffirms that the hiding spot is about UW-La Crosse legend Emma Lou Wilder.
The medallion can be found on the ORA Gateway Trails named for her.