What you need to know about fireworks in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Fourth of July is one week away and the La Crosse Police Department wants you to know the rules about the use of fireworks in the city. 

It's illegal to use fireworks that explode or leave the ground in the city.

That means roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, and mortars are illegal.

These kinds of fireworks are only permitted by individuals or groups who have been awarded a permit by the government.

Permits issued or sold by vendors are not allowed. 

"It's our responsibility as a community to have a safe and enjoyable time, but to make sure that we recognize that fireworks also create some concerns for our young children. They create concerns for veterans and for our pets. Not everybody likes fireworks, and they can create some traumatic experiences for some of our community members," said La Crosse Police Department Capt. Avrie Schott. 

Sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noise makers, and confetti poppers containing less than half a grain of explosive are all legal fireworks.

In 2021, La Crosse police responded to 251 calls for service involving fireworks.

