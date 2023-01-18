Wholesale prices show inflation continued to fall in December

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with a glaze of ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&