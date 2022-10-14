Why longtime colleagues consider him 'One of a Kind'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - One look around his office, it's obvious that family is huge to Rep. Ron Kind.

Many of his local staff members could be considered his professional family having stuck with him through thick and thin over much of his tenure in Congress.

Shortly after then newly elected Congressman Ron Kind offered him a job as District Director, Loren Kannenberg still remembers the phone call with his father.

"[My father] was mayor of Wausau for 24 years,” Kannenberg said. “'Oh, he's going to last two years! You stay at St. Pat's.' So, that's what my father told me."

Instead, the former St. Patrick School principal took the advice of another father figure.

"I went back and talked to Fr. Matzek. We had a long talk, and he said, 'Take it!'" Kannenberg laughed.

He did take the job and served 24 years as Rep. Kind’s District Director–a job Kannenberg still calls something of a leap of faith despite his background in administration.

"I didn't know what a Congressional District Office was when I took the job,” Kannenberg said. “It's a constituent service office. people would call in with Social Security problems, [Immigration and Naturalization Service] problems, whatever, and we had staff who would help them through working with federal bureaucracies to get their problems solved."

Former Wisconsin state legislator Jennifer Shilling said, “I never lost a night of sleep with Ron serving in Congress. I knew he would do the right thing.”

Shilling, who worked in Rep. Kind’s La Crosse office from shortly after he was first elected until she ran for State Assembly in 2000, said doing the right thing wasn’t always easy for the Congressman, but it was part of his nature.

“Congress can change people. It never changed Ron,” said Shilling. “Just having that temperament that sometimes the electorate can be fickle–I particularly remember the years during the Affordable Care Act."

Kannenberg added, “That was a hard time. people were angry. We usually had 20-30 people at listening sessions. During the Affordable Care Act, there were 800-900 people… [Rep. Kind] would always stay afterward and people would line up to talk to him… He stayed for everyone who was there."

For the Congressman, taking that time to listen, goes back to a simple idea: relating to constituents and colleagues alike.

“I’ve always approached my job like I've approached my family. That's out of a degree of respect and civility. If I came home and told [my wife] Tawny I had this great new idea how decisions are going to be made in this family, 'It's going to be my way or no way at all.' She'd bounce me out on my rear-end. She wouldn't tolerate that for a second,” Rep. Kind said. “So, why do Members of Congress come to their job with that attitude that it's their way or no way at all. This demands compromise. It demands cooperation. It demands a level of civility and good listening skills.”

Those skills continue to draw praise from those with whom Rep. Kind likely doesn’t agree when it comes to political philosophy.

A Republican state legislator from 1982-2000, Brian Rude said, “You need to stand for your principles… but at the same time, when you actually get into office, you need to do two things. One, you need to try to find that middle ground and try to make government work. The second thing is, you really have to work really hard at representing people who elected you... [Rep. Kind] felt he represented every single constituent, whether Republican or Democrat… and he really welcomed people to his office and tried to work with them."

Rude worked with Rep. Kind having spent 20 years after politics working in government affairs at a local utility company. At one point during his political career, Rude said he considered running against the Congressman.

“There was a story in 'The Hill' magazine one time about 'Kind vs. Rude: Could It Happen?’” Rude said.

But ultimately, Rude said it came down to family. He lauded the Kinds for making it work.

“I give Ron credit that he was able to maintain a good family relationship,” said Rude. “That’s one of the give and takes of elected office-you really do have to sacrifice a lot for your family.”

Rep. Kind gave credit to his family for keeping him grounded.

“It first of all starts with an incredible spouse. I've been blessed with Tawny and how strong she's been. It's hard to maintain that balance. but, I think we made the right choice staying in Western Wisconsin, raising our family there… It’s kept me better connected… I think that’s important in a democracy.”

As the Congressman now takes his own leap of faith away from the work he’s lived and breathed the last quarter century, he offers some advice and hope for his successor that stems from his own experience.

“I would like to see someone who is from the area, that's deeply rooted in our area, born and raised as I was, who's passionate about it because they’re going to be a Representative who really does care,” said Rep. Kind. “I also encourage them to make sure they stay accessible. As mean and nasty as some comments can be directed your way, that's part of the job."

As for what’s next for Rep. Kind, he told us his wife likely has a nice bucket list around their Town of Campbell home. But, he added that he plans to “stay here and be involved.”

Stay tuned for that next chapter.