WI Assembly passes amended shared revenue bill

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Part of Rep. Jill Billings' (D-La Crosse) plea Wednesday evening for a higher share of state revenue for cities like La Crosse included addressing homelessness.
"We need aid to get people into recovery, to get mental health services for people, to get affordable housing for people," Rep. Billings said. "This doesn't magically happen. You can't just ship people to the anchor cities and cross your fingers that they're not going to be taken care of."
Rep. Billings spoke ahead of Wednesday's 56-36 vote in the Assembly which passed an amended bill to increase shared revenue for most local municipalities by 15% instead of the proposed 10% making an additional $261 million available over the next two years.
But, the bill still carries stipulations on how the money can be spent and strict guidelines for municipalities to be able to receive the money. That including limits on public health officials closing businesses for longer than 30 days and bans on local advisory referendum questions on hot-button issues, like marijuana and abortion.
Still, the bill's author, Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) said while it isn't perfect, it is the result of months of meetings with local officials and has statewide support.
"The Counties Association, the League (of WI Municipalities), the Wisconsin Towns Association, the City of Milwaukee, the County of Milwaukee... and to let this opportunity go truly hurts the entire State of Wisconsin," Rep. Kurtz said.
Wednesday's vote came after Gov. Tony Evers signaled optimism that debate on shared revenue would continue for weeks, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) said his party was "done negotiating" on the matter.
Gov. Evers had promised to veto the original bill. No word how he might view this amended version, which still needs to pass the senate.