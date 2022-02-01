WI National Guard working with MCHS nurses to provide COVID-19 support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The battle against COVID-19 continues at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Wisconsin National Guard members are providing assistance to take some of the weight off nursing staff so that they can provide care.
Guard members have been trained as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and have been assigned roles such as video monitoring to ensure patient safety, doing work with CNAs at the hospital, answering calls, and doing daily checks on the patients' vitals.
"The guard members completed a two-week course with Madison Technical College, doing all the necessary requirements for the CNA training there prior to moving up here to La Crosse," said National Guard Sgt. Andrew Hemaidan one of the guard members operating at MCHS in a CNA role.
Right now, there are ten soldiers at the clinic every day and two on a standby position.
According to Renee Groth, Third Surgical Nurse Manager at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, COVID-19 cases have been steady and they haven't really seen an increase or decrease in patients with COVID-19.
"I would like to just say thanks to the National Guard. It's really been a pleasure to have them here, and they are a very diligent group and really want to help our patients and meet our mission as Mayo," Groth said.
The guard members are contracted out roughly through April 1. After that, should they need to be extended, there would be a request for extension.